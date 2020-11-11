1/
Barry Neal Martindale
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry Neal Martindale McClellanville, SC - Barry Neal Martindale, age 64, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. His graveside service will he held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in McClellanville Cemetery, 820 Old Cemetery Road, McClellanville at 3:00 PM. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Barry was born in Rocky Mount, NC on March 29, 1956, he was the son of Benjamin Joel Martindale and Donna Everett Martindale. Barry leaves behind to cherish his memory; wife, Susan Ashley Scott Martindale, of McClellanville, SC., his three step-children, Ashley Boyce and her husband, Andrew, of Jacksonville, FL, James Joseph Scott and his wife, Melissa, of Raleigh, NC, and Katherine Haase and her husband, Jon, of Pawleys Island, SC., and his brother, Benjamin J. Martindale, II and wife, Nancy, of Arlington, VA. He is also survived by his niece, Amanda Martindale Day and husband, Stephen, of Rixeyville, VA, nephew Benjamin J. Martindale, III of Arlington, VA, and his three grandchildren; Frances and Henry Boyce and Effie Scott. Barry recently retired from CSX Railroad, where he spent over 40 years working as a Locomotive Engineer. Barry was an avid fisherman, NC State fan, and a wonderful cook. He was a dedicated husband, father, and friend who will be greatly missed by many. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Village Museum at 401 Pinckney Street, McClellanville, SC 29458. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Service
03:00 - 04:00 PM
McClellanville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 11, 2020
So sorry about Barry.We worked a lot of days and nights on CSX RR. Great guy and coworker.
Judy and I send our sincere condolence to his family.
God bless.
Robert Griffin
Friend
November 11, 2020
Robert D. Griffin
Grogfon
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved