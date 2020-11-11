Barry Neal Martindale McClellanville, SC - Barry Neal Martindale, age 64, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. His graveside service will he held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in McClellanville Cemetery, 820 Old Cemetery Road, McClellanville at 3:00 PM. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Barry was born in Rocky Mount, NC on March 29, 1956, he was the son of Benjamin Joel Martindale and Donna Everett Martindale. Barry leaves behind to cherish his memory; wife, Susan Ashley Scott Martindale, of McClellanville, SC., his three step-children, Ashley Boyce and her husband, Andrew, of Jacksonville, FL, James Joseph Scott and his wife, Melissa, of Raleigh, NC, and Katherine Haase and her husband, Jon, of Pawleys Island, SC., and his brother, Benjamin J. Martindale, II and wife, Nancy, of Arlington, VA. He is also survived by his niece, Amanda Martindale Day and husband, Stephen, of Rixeyville, VA, nephew Benjamin J. Martindale, III of Arlington, VA, and his three grandchildren; Frances and Henry Boyce and Effie Scott. Barry recently retired from CSX Railroad, where he spent over 40 years working as a Locomotive Engineer. Barry was an avid fisherman, NC State fan, and a wonderful cook. He was a dedicated husband, father, and friend who will be greatly missed by many. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Village Museum at 401 Pinckney Street, McClellanville, SC 29458. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston