Barry R. Smith Charleston - Mr. Barry R. Smith entered into eternal rest on July 28 2020 in Charleston, SC. A private memorial service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the funeral home. Mr. Smith is survived by: his children, Summer Bennett (Chad), Autumn Ford, Jarrod Smith and Jordan Smith; grandson, Jordan, Jr.; siblings, David B. Smith and Daria Smith-Davis (Bernard); nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com
