Beatrice Coaxum N. Charleston - Beatrice Coaxum, 92, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on August 14, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Bertha McGriff; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk through viewing will be held for Mrs. Coaxum on Wednesday, August 19, 2020; from 3:00 to 6:00p.m. at Fielding Home for Funerals, 2704 Meeting Street Road, 843-744-2545 or 1-800-290-5954. The family will be have a Private Graveside Service.
