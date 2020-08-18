1/1
BEATRICE COAXUM
Beatrice Coaxum N. Charleston - Beatrice Coaxum, 92, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on August 14, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Bertha McGriff; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk through viewing will be held for Mrs. Coaxum on Wednesday, August 19, 2020; from 3:00 to 6:00p.m. at Fielding Home for Funerals, 2704 Meeting Street Road, 843-744-2545 or 1-800-290-5954. The family will be have a Private Graveside Service. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
North Charleston Chapel - North Charleston
Funeral services provided by
North Charleston Chapel - North Charleston
2794 Meeting Street Road
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-2545
