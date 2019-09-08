|
Beatrice Green Mt. Pleasant - Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 5, 2019, Mrs. Beatrice Green, Residence: Greenhill community of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Mrs. Green is the widow of Mr. Richmond Green; and the mother of Mrs. Barbara Boyd, Mrs. Pernell Sanders (Herman), and Ms. Marketha Green. Mrs. Green was 94 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403, (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5649.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 9, 2019