Beatrice Hardee HOLLYWOOD, SC - Beatrice Hardee, 89, of Hollywood, South Carolina, wife of the late Raymond Hardee, entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 14, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 2:00 pm. Interment, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Beatrice was born February 3, 1931 in Horry County, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Joseph and Flora Hardee. She retired as a Seamstress and attended First Assembly Church of God, Savannah Highway. She is survived by her two daughters, Linda (James) Branum, Erlene H. Rogers; son, Douglas Hardee all of Hollywood; sister, Joyce Gosselin of Calabash, NC; two grandsons, James Branum, Jr., Phillip (Alyssa) Willis; granddaughter, Misty (Pete) McCann; 3 great-grandchildren, Vincent, Lacey and Landis and 3 great-great-grandchildren, Malissa, Madison and Marlie. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 15, 2020