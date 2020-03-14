Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
View Map
Beatrice Hardee Obituary
Beatrice Hardee HOLLYWOOD, SC - Beatrice Hardee, 89, of Hollywood, South Carolina, wife of the late Raymond Hardee, entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 14, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 2:00 pm. Interment, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Beatrice was born February 3, 1931 in Horry County, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Joseph and Flora Hardee. She retired as a Seamstress and attended First Assembly Church of God, Savannah Highway. She is survived by her two daughters, Linda (James) Branum, Erlene H. Rogers; son, Douglas Hardee all of Hollywood; sister, Joyce Gosselin of Calabash, NC; two grandsons, James Branum, Jr., Phillip (Alyssa) Willis; granddaughter, Misty (Pete) McCann; 3 great-grandchildren, Vincent, Lacey and Landis and 3 great-great-grandchildren, Malissa, Madison and Marlie. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 15, 2020
