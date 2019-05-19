Beatrice L. Johnson

Service Information
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC
29405
(843)-744-7511
Obituary
Beatrice L. Johnson NEW YORK, NY - Beatrice L. Johnson entered into eternal rest on May 17, 2019, Ms. Beatrice L. Johnson residence of New York, NY. Shes the beloved mother of Shanikqua Johnson- Smith and the late Antwan Johnson, beloved daugher of Mrs. Myra Hollinshead, our beloved love one is in Gods Care and her arrangements will be announced by North Area Funeral Home, INC. 4784 Gaynor Ave. North Charleston, S.C. Phone (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 20, 2019
