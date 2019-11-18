|
Beatrice Ragland McClellanville - Mrs. Beatrice Ragland, 76, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Residence: 8138 Hwy 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29409. Mrs. Ragland is the widow of Mr. James Ragland; the mother of Ms. Della Ragland, Ms. Christine Ragland and Mr. David Ragland; the sister of Ms. Lillian Alston, Ms. Margret Tention, Ms. Lynette Lide, and Mr. Nathaniel Bryant (Ida); the grandmother of Ms. Kaliah Ragland, Mr. Victor Ragland and Ms. Courtney Ragland. She was a Medical Assistant. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Hwy 17 North Awendaw ,SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 19, 2019