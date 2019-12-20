Home

Beatrice Scott

Beatrice Scott Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Beatrice Caroline Scott and those of her children, Nathan Williams, Barbara Daniels, Naomi (Milton) Johnson, Bernard Williams, Amanda Williams and David (Marlene) Williams; and those of her brother, Pastor Carl (Tecora) Rogers are invited to attend her home going service on Sunday, December 22, 2019, 1:00 PM at Shiloh 7th Day Adventist Church, 3914 Dorchester Road, N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Garden. Mrs. Scott will repose this evening from 5:00PM - 7:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 21, 2019
