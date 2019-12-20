|
Beatrice Scott Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Beatrice Caroline Scott and those of her children, Nathan Williams, Barbara Daniels, Naomi (Milton) Johnson, Bernard Williams, Amanda Williams and David (Marlene) Williams; and those of her brother, Pastor Carl (Tecora) Rogers are invited to attend her home going service on Sunday, December 22, 2019, 1:00 PM at Shiloh 7th Day Adventist Church, 3914 Dorchester Road, N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Garden. Mrs. Scott will repose this evening from 5:00PM - 7:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 21, 2019