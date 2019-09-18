Beatrice Victoria Bolds Dixon CHESAPEAKE, VA - Beatrice Victoria Bolds Dixon, 92, a Licensed Practical Nurse, entered into eternal rest on September 10, 2019. Funeral service celebrating the life of Beatrice Victoria Bolds Dixon will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, 12 Noon at New Zion R.M.U.E. Church, 4607 Dorsey Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Viewing will be at the church on Friday from 11:00a.m. until time of the service. Interment: The Church Cemetery. Beatrice Victoria Bolds Dixon is survived by her sister, Athanell Bolds Harris (William M.), brother, Norman John Bolds and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements by: Fielding Home for Funerals, 2704 Meeting Street, North Charleston, SC, 843-744-2545 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 19, 2019