Belinda "Penny" Hughes-Ellis N. Charleston - Mrs. Belinda Justina "Penny" Hughes-Ellis, 60, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 Residence: North Charleston, SC. Mrs. Hughes-Ellis is the wife of Mr. Clyde Ellis, I; mother of Mr. Derek Hughes, Mr. Clyde Ellis, II, and Ms. Shante Ellis; grandmother of Daysha Hughes, Mario Williams, Jr., Alyssa Hughes, Amari Ellis, Denae Peace, and Alexa Hughes; great-grandmother of Tamaira James and Trevor James; and the sister of Mrs. Katie Harper (Alfred). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 26 to May 27, 2020.