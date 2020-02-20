Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
1440 Folly Road
James Island, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Belinda Shavis-Miles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Belinda Shavis-Miles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Belinda Shavis-Miles Obituary
Belinda Shavis-Miles Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Belinda Shavis-Miles are invited to attend her Home-Going Celebration 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1440 Folly Road, James Island, SC. Viewing will be held from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Friday, February 21, 2020 at the chapel. Interment - Payne Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. She leaves to cherish her loving husband, Calvin Miles; sisters, Beverly, Theresa, Beatrice, Valerie, and Audrey; brothers, Junee, Alan, Michael, Theodore, and Porgy; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Belinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now