Belinda Shavis-Miles Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Belinda Shavis-Miles are invited to attend her Home-Going Celebration 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1440 Folly Road, James Island, SC. Viewing will be held from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Friday, February 21, 2020 at the chapel. Interment - Payne Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. She leaves to cherish her loving husband, Calvin Miles; sisters, Beverly, Theresa, Beatrice, Valerie, and Audrey; brothers, Junee, Alan, Michael, Theodore, and Porgy; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 21, 2020