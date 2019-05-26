Belle Pipkin Bonneau, SC - Mrs. Belle Binnarr Pipkin, 94, of Bonneau, SC, a former clerk for Wiggins Grocery, died Friday, May 24, 2019, in a local hospice. Her funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday afternoon, May 28, 2019, in the First Baptist Church of Bonneau. Interment will follow, directed by DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the hour of service at the church. Mrs. Pipkin was born February 28, 1925, in Bonneau, SC, a daughter of Clyde John Binnarr and "Lizzy" Elizabeth Brinson Binnarr. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bonneau for 72 years and a former paper tester for Westvaco. Mrs. Pipkin enjoyed chrocheting, sewing, and gardening. She was predeceased by a son, Leroy T. Pipkin, Jr.; and a daughter, Loretta P. Kibler; Mrs. Pipkin is the widow of Leroy Theodore Pipkin, Sr. Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Barbara Foster Pipkin of Bonneau; three grandchildren, Robert Pipkin and his wife Ingrid, Grady Pipkin, and Kathleen Roberts and her husband Tracey; and several great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 27, 2019