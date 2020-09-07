Benjamin Alston JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mr. Benjamin Alston will celebrate his life at a Celebration Of Life Service on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 6:00 PM in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave Charleston, SC. A walkthrough visitation will be held at the mortuary Tuesday prior to service from 4-6pm. Mr. Alston leaves to cherish his memories his siblings, nieces, nephews and host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
