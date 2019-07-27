|
|
Benjamin Bailey, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - Benjamin Bailey, Jr, 76, of Mount Pleasant, SC died peacefully at home on July 22, 2019. The relatives and friends of Benjamin Bailey, Jr. are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Stella Maris Catholic Church on Sullivan's Island. The family will receive friends between 5:00 and 7:00 PM Monday evening at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy. The Rite of Committal at St. Lawrence Cemetery will be private.Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Ben was born in Charleston on December 1, 1942, a son of Benjamin Bailey, Sr. and Helen Condon Bailey. He graduated from Rivers High School in 1961 and attended The Citadel. Although he did not graduate he always felt a special connection to The Citadel Class of 1965. He had a long career in Civil Service, retiring from SPAWAR Systems Center after 35 years of dedicated service. Ben was a quiet and easy going person. He had three main things in his life - his family, The Citadel and The Hibernian Society. These things represented almost 100% of his activities. Ben was probably the most avid Citadel fan around. He never missed a Citadel home football game, basketball game or baseball game. Ben was famous for his early arrival at every game. He should have been given a key so he could unlock the facilities for everyone before the games. It will feel odd next season not seeing him sit in his usual spot under the north end basket at every game. Ben enjoyed spending time at Hibernian Hall, especially in the "Back Bar". He enjoyed all the kidding and teasing he got but I think he mostly enjoyed having access to an unlimited number of hot dogs. It was rumored that at one of the monthly meetings, Ben actually ate a green vegetable. That rumor cannot be confirmed. Dessert was never prepared at family dinners because Ben could always be counted on to bring a least a dozen, usually two, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his step-mother, Doris F. Bailey. He is survived by a sister, Patty Bailey Regan and a brother, Robert Condon Bailey, Sr. (Joyce). He is survived by his nieces, Kelly Regan Duffy (Patrick) and Mary Helen Giese (Phil) and his nephews, Robert C Bailey, Jr. and Thomas B. Bailey (Jen). He is also survived by his great-nieces and nephews, Regan and Ava Duffy, Griffin and Aiden Bailey and (soon to be) Baby Giese. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stella Maris Catholic Church, 1204 Middle St., Sullivan's Island, SC 29482, The Citadel Brigadier Foundation,69 Hagood Ave., Charleston, SC 29403or to the Hibernian Society Foundation,PO Box 134, Charleston, SC 29402. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 28, 2019