Benjamin Brown, Sr. Awendaw - The relatives and friends Mr. Benjamin Brown, Sr., are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, November 30, 2019 11:00 AM at First SeeWee Missionary Baptist Church 5151 Highway 17 North, Awendaw, SC 29429. Interment: Church Cemetery. Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Mrs. Mattie Brown; children: Mr. Benjamin Brown, Jr., Mrs. Angela Nails, and Ms. Jacqueline Brown; and his siblings: Mr. Edward Brown, Jr. (Shelby), Mrs. Caritta Owens, and Mrs. Moszena Barnwell. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 29, 2019