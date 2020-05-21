Benjamin Drayton
Benjamin Drayton James Island - The relatives of Mr. Benjamin Drayton will celebrate his life in a private graveside service. A public viewing will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Drayton leaves to cherish his memories: his loving children, Donna Jones Baugh (Timothy), Malisha Brent, Benjamin Drayton, Jr. (Tonya) and Karen Youngblood (Robert); a brother, Bobby Drayton (Sharon); six grandchildren, Benjamin Drayton, III, Landon Drayton, Gerdon Jones (Aaliya), Danay Jones, Robert Youngblood, II and Taylor Youngblood; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
