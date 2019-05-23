Benjamin Earl Anderson, Sr. Goose Creek - Benjamin Earl Anderson, Sr., 68, of Goose Creek, SC, widower of Claudia Ann Stearns Anderson, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 23, 2019. His memorial service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 in the Goose Creek United Methodist Church, 142 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek, SC at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends Friday, May 24, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road. Benjamin was born July 8, 1950 in Little Falls, NY, son of the late Calvin Harrison Anderson and Muriel M. Saunders Anderson. He and his wife played Santa and Mrs. Claus at Christmas. They enjoyed taking lots of family vacations and cruises. Every Sunday he would put on a big dinner for the family. He is survived by two daughters, Samantha Boedeker and Georgiana A. Rostocil, both of Summerville, SC; son, Benjamin Earl Anderson, Jr. of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Amanda, Victoria, Makenzie, Tabby, Crystal, Tara, Kaya, Hayden, Calvin Jr., Christian, Savannah, Lilly, James, Cameron, Alina and great-grandchild, Clairabella; brothers and sisters: Rosina, Marie, Roger, Joyce and James. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Calvin Anderson, Sr. (son) and Marlyn Anderson (sister). Flowers will be accepted or a donation in his name may be made to Goose Creek United Methodist Church, 142 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek, SC, 29445. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary