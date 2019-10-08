Benjamin Evans Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Benjamin Evans, Jr. and those of his wife, Mildred Evans; those of his children, Bernard Evans (Leandra) and Pamela Evans Lloyd (Lester); and those of his siblings, Alberta Reid, Mary Thomas, Joe Lee Evans, Harold Evans, John Lee Evans and Nathaniel Evans are invited to attend his home going service on Thursday, October 10, 2019, 11:00AM at Bibleway Missionary Baptist Church, 2019 Savage Road, Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Garden. Mr. Evans will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 9, 2019