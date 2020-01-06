|
Benjamin F. McAlhany Branchville, SC - Benjamin F. "Bennie" McAlhany, 88, husband of Evelyn Myers McAlhany, entered into eternal rest on January 5, 2020 at Roper Hospital following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held 2 P.M. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in the Beulah Baptist Church with Reverends Bob Frederick and Steve Mims officiating. Burial will follow in the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dennis Edwards, Dickie Dukes, Andy Green, Steve McAlhany, Bob Patrick, Dudley Patrick, James Watts and David Myers. Visitation will be 5 to 7 P.M. Tuesday evening at Bryant Funeral Home, St. George. Son of the late Watson A. and Rena B. McAlhany, Bennie graduated from St. George High School in 1949. He toured the world as a member of the US Navy and was a Korean War Veteran. He retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard after 34 years of service. Bennie was a member and Past Master of Harmony Lodge 61. A lifelong member of Beulah Baptist Church, Bennie was an active deacon, and served in various church leadership roles in the past. He always enjoyed the opportunity to share a good meal and fellowship with his family and friends who will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, H. Thomas McAlhany; and sisters, Lenora M. Johnston and Katie K. McAlhany. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Evelyn M. McAlhany; his children, B. Karey (Sachiko) McAlhany of Aiken, SC, Melody A. McAlhany and Charm M. (Murphy) Tollison both of Branchville, SC; grandchildren, William K. McAlhany of Clemson, SC and Hannah T. (Alex) King of Moncks Corner, SC. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Beulah Cemetery Fund, 269 Beulah Church Rd., Branchville, SC 29432.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 7, 2020