Benjamin Fludd N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Benjamin Fludd are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at New First Missionary Baptist Church, 1644 Highway 174, Edisto Island, SC. Interment - New First Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Edisto Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Fludd is survived by his wife, Mae Ellen Fludd; children, Lisette Fludd, Benjamin Fludd, III and Kaysinda Polite; sister, Edith Hutchinson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019