Benjamin Franklin "Frank" Rogerson MONCKS CORNER - Benjamin F. "Frank" Rogerson, Jr. passed peacefully surrounded by family at The University of Pennsylvania Hospital on December 29, 2019, in Philadelphia, PA, at the age of 75. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Patsy Anne Barnett, of Moncks Corner, SC; a son- Benjamin "Ben" F. Rogerson, III, (Jerri) of Anderson, SC; and devoted daughter- Karol Anne Rogerson Roberts, (Edwin H. III) of Malvern, Pennsylvania; two sisters- Elaine R. Singletary (Arnold) and Brenda R. DuPre (Gary) both of Moncks Corner, SC; four adoring grandchildren- Cantley Sarah Roberts, Benjamin F. Rogerson, IV, Wynsor Anne Roberts, Edwin H. "Quade" Roberts, IV and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father and mother. Frank was born on July 6, 1944, in Wilmington, NC, to Edith Estelle Cantley and Benjamin F. "Frank" Rogerson, Sr. He was a graduate of Berkeley High School. Frank was Manager of West Red & White before beginning his career at Santee Cooper in 1965 where he retired after over 30 years of service. During his retirement, Frank spent his time as a co-owner of Embroidery Plus and traveling around the east coast to support his grandchildren in their many endeavors. Frank was a member of Moncks Corner First Christian Church where he served as a deacon for several years and was instrumental in the development, building, and maintenance of their current campus. Frank was an extremely talented craftsman be it carpentry, mechanics, or metal works. If you could imagine it he could build it, if you could break it he could fix it. He was renowned across the east coast for his barbeque sauce and homestyle cooking. Pants will certainly fit a little looser without PaPa cooking during the holidays. Frank was a firm believer in doing it right the first time and always kept his word. He was a reliable friend, loving husband, doting father, and devoted grandfather. His funeral service will be held at Russell Funeral Chapel Sunday afternoon, January 5, 2020 at 3 o'clock Interment will follow in Berkeley Memorial Gardens, Moncks Corner. The family will receive friends at Russell Funeral Chapel on Saturday evening, January 4, 2020 from 5 to 7 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association, 1504 E. Franklin St., Ste 102, Chapel Hill, NC 27514-2820, in honor of his special bond with his granddaughter. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 1, 2020