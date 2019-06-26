Benjamin Franklin Washington, Sr Mt. Pleasant- The relatives and friends of Mr. Benjamin Franklin Washington, Sr, those of his children; Melvenia Singleton Smith; Benjamin(Marian) Washington, Jr,; William(Marilyn) Singleton; Karen(Rev. George)Kugblenu; James(Virginia)Singleton; those of his siblings; Rev. Ruth Gregory; and James Washington are invited to attend his Home Going Services to be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 11AM at the Springfield Baptist Church 2619 Ashley River Road, Charleston, South Carolina. The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 6PM-8PM in the Leroy W. Hilton Chapel of The Low Country Mortuary 1852 East Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Memorial messages maybe sent to the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Ave, North Charleston, SC has been entrusted with final arrangements. Telephone: (843)554-2117; Fax:(843)554-2119. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 27, 2019