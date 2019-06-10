Benjamin Fraser Hyman CHARLESTON - departed this mortal life on Saturday, 8 June 2019 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. He was born on 27 February 1969 in Georgetown, South Carolina. He lived in Winston Salem, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Mount Pleasant, and Charleston. He was predeceased by his parents, The Very Reverend Melvin R. Hyman and Magdalyn Mears Fraser, as well as his aunt, Mary Caroline Hyman. He was survived by his sister, Maintzie C. Hyman and brother-in-law William Duc; his brother, M. Richardson Hyman Jr. and sister-in-law Catherine LaRue Hyman; and his much beloved niece and nephews: Elizabeth Fraser Gugliotti, Christopher Porter Gugliotti and Rutledge Hampton Kinloch Hampton Hyman. He will be interred in a private family graveside ceremony in Darlington, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, donations to the South Carolina Special Olympics, Area Six, would be appreciated. Arrangements are being handled by Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home of Darlington, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 11, 2019