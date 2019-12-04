|
In Loving Memory Of BENJAMIN FRAZIER December 5, 2014 A Life Well Lived A life well lived is a precious gift Of hope and strength and grace. From someone who made our world A brighter, better place. A life well lived is a legacy of joy and pride and pleasure, A loving, lasting memory our grateful hearts will forever treasure. Lovingly missed by wife Albertha, sons Herb, Benjamin and Terry, daughters-in-law Demonica and Adrienne, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 5, 2019