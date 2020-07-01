Benjamin Giles Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Benjamin Giles are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Friday, July 3, 2020 at Greater St. Luke AME Church Cemetery, 5162 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. A public viewing will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Giles is survived by his mother, Shirley G. Smiley (Harry); children, LaDacia Giles and Benjamin Giles, Jr; three grandchildren; siblings, Helen Frasier, Renee Smiley Brown (Earl) and Harry Smiley, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Gadsden, Jr. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Professional services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
