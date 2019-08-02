Benjamin "Bennie" Goldberg, Esq. Charleston - Benjamin "Bennie" Goldberg, Esq., 90, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Claire Endictor Goldberg entered into eternal rest Thursday, August 1, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Emanu-El Cemetery (Maryville). Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Bennie was born March 20, 1929 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Harry Goldberg and Goldie Goldberg. He was a graduate of the College of Charleston and the USC School of Law. Bennie served in the U.S. Army JAG Corps. He was a founding member of The Christian Jewish Council, former President of the Charleston Bar Association, and a long standing member of the Hebrew Orphan Society. Bennie served as a practicing attorney in Charleston for over 65 years and mentored many. He served as a Professor of Charleston Jewish History at the College of Charleston as well as the Jewish Community Center. Bennie was a member of Synagogue Emanu-El and a former Sunday School Teacher. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Claire of Charleston, SC; daughter, Rachel Goldberg Fischer of Summerville, SC; son, Joel David Goldberg of Charleston, SC; two grandchildren: Joshua Fischer and Caleb Fischer; one great-grandson, Luke Avery Fischer; 1st cousin, Faye Brickman; and several cousins, nephews and nieces. Bennie will be missed and the family has lost their light. Memorials may be made to Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive, Charleston, SC 29407 or a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 3, 2019