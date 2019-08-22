Benjamin Goss

Obituary
Benjamin Goss CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Benjamin "Benji" Goss are invited to attend his Celebration Of Life on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11:00 am in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave, Maryville, Charleston, SC. Rev. Gregg Ancrum, officiating. The visitation will be held at the mortuary Friday from 3-6pm. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 23, 2019
