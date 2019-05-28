Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc. 863 South George Street York , PA 17403 (717)-854-0053 Memorial service 1:00 PM Heritage Hills Golf Resort 2700 Mount Rose Avenue York , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Benjamin James Liebgott LOWER WINDSOR TOWN SHIP ,PA - Benjamin James Liebgott, age 22, of Lower Windsor Township, Wrightsville, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Montefiore Nyack Hospital in Nyack, New York. He was the fiance; of Kristen N. Bowman. Born June 5, 1996 in York, he was a son of Keith J. Liebgott, and his wife Amber, of York, and Christine A. (Poole) Kinsey, and her husband Michael, of Summerville, South Carolina. A 2015 graduate of Central York High School, and he worked in the family business, Industrial Recovery Services. In addition to his parents, step-parents, and fiance;, he is survived by three brothers, Carson J. Liebgott of Wrighstville, Dillon R. G. Liebgott of Wrightsville, and Kyle R. Slaymaker, and his wife Elizabeth, of Lancaster; a sister, Alison H. Liebgott of Wrighstville; a step- brother, Justin Kinsey of Baltimore, Maryland; paternal grandparents, Larry and Marcia (Steinberg) Liebgott of Wrightsville; maternal grandparents, Hansen and Louise (Oliver) Poole; paternal uncle, Ian Liebgott, and his fiance; Fei, of Wrightsville; paternal aunt Jahn Liebgott Snyder, and her husband John of York; maternal aunt, Cindy Wingenroth, and her husband Allen, of Gap; and his beloved Jack Russell Terrier, Dewey. He and his fiance; were also expecting a son to be born in November. A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 PM Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, 2700 Mount Rose Avenue, York, with Rabbi Jeffrey Astrachan, officiating. Private burial will be in South Hill Hebrew Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made in Ben's memory to the Project Manna fund of Jewish Family Services of York, 2000 Hollywood Drive, York, PA 17403. This is a program that Ben was involved with and his family has supported to impact hunger in the York community.



Benjamin James Liebgott LOWER WINDSOR TOWN SHIP ,PA - Benjamin James Liebgott, age 22, of Lower Windsor Township, Wrightsville, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Montefiore Nyack Hospital in Nyack, New York. He was the fiance; of Kristen N. Bowman. Born June 5, 1996 in York, he was a son of Keith J. Liebgott, and his wife Amber, of York, and Christine A. (Poole) Kinsey, and her husband Michael, of Summerville, South Carolina. A 2015 graduate of Central York High School, and he worked in the family business, Industrial Recovery Services. In addition to his parents, step-parents, and fiance;, he is survived by three brothers, Carson J. Liebgott of Wrighstville, Dillon R. G. Liebgott of Wrightsville, and Kyle R. Slaymaker, and his wife Elizabeth, of Lancaster; a sister, Alison H. Liebgott of Wrighstville; a step- brother, Justin Kinsey of Baltimore, Maryland; paternal grandparents, Larry and Marcia (Steinberg) Liebgott of Wrightsville; maternal grandparents, Hansen and Louise (Oliver) Poole; paternal uncle, Ian Liebgott, and his fiance; Fei, of Wrightsville; paternal aunt Jahn Liebgott Snyder, and her husband John of York; maternal aunt, Cindy Wingenroth, and her husband Allen, of Gap; and his beloved Jack Russell Terrier, Dewey. He and his fiance; were also expecting a son to be born in November. A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 PM Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, 2700 Mount Rose Avenue, York, with Rabbi Jeffrey Astrachan, officiating. Private burial will be in South Hill Hebrew Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made in Ben's memory to the Project Manna fund of Jewish Family Services of York, 2000 Hollywood Drive, York, PA 17403. This is a program that Ben was involved with and his family has supported to impact hunger in the York community. KuhnerAssociates.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close