Benjamin Johnson, III Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mr. Benjamin Johnson, III are invited to attend his Graveside Service 12:00 NOON, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery, 425 Gahagan Road, Summerville, SC. A public viewing will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at the mortuary. Mr. Johnson leaves to cherish memories his wife, Jacquetta Johnson; children, Tyeisha Sanders, Angelica Johnson, Ashton Simmons, and Paris Johnson; grandchildren, Brianna Geddis, Jayden Geddis, Kamille Ferebee, and Tyreese Ferebee; sisters, Sylvia Meggett (Julius), Benzina Brown (David), Jacqueline Middleton (James), Anita Watson (James A.) and Irene Smith (James G.); brother, Craig Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston