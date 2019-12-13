|
Benjamin Klopp Georgetown, SC - Benjamin Klopp, 80, of Georgetown, SC, passed away at his home from a chronic illness, Wednesday, December 12. Ben was born August 1, 1939 in Boston, MA. to Dr. and Mrs. Calvin T. (Ellen) Klopp of Olney, MD. He retired from Channing L Bete Co. Inc.. Ben was a graduate of the University of George, Athens and longtime brother of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He was also an active member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Winyah Indigo Society, and Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal. Ben is survived by his wife Jene Wise Klopp of the home, son, Andrew Calvin and wife, Billie Klopp and grandson, Nathaniel Andrew Colt Klopp of Beckley, WV., daughter Jennifer Lynn Klopp and Stephanie Leifheit of Georgetown, SC, daughter, Leisa and husband, Richard Hotchkiss of Greenwood, SC., granddaughter Rachel Elizabeth Klopp Faloney and great-grandsons Michael Calvin and Connor Adam Klopp-Faloney of Pompano Beach, FL. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Spangler "Buzz" and Teri Klopp of Lewes, DE and his sister Cynthia and her husband, Dr. Keith Butler of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and many nieces and nephews and their children. Services will be held at Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal, 88 Baskerville Drive, Pawleys Island Saturday, December 14 at 3:00pm. Sign a guest book at www.mayerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal, p/o Box 990, Pawleys Island, SC, 29585. The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 14, 2019