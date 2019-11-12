|
Benjamin Leroy Holmes Adams Run, SC - The relatives and friends of the late Benjamin Leroy Holmes are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Royal Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment: Mitchell Cemetery. NO WAKE. Mr. Holmes will lie in state at the church from 10 AM till the hour of service. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Walker's Mortuary from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 13, 2019