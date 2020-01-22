|
Benjamin "Sammy" Levi Sports Jr. N. Charleston - Benjamin "Sammy" Levi Sports Jr., 70, of North Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest Sunday, January 19, 2020. Sammy was born August 3, 1949 to the late Benjamin Levi and Mary Sims Sports. Sammy was a gentle soul, who loved his family, his Lord and his country. He enjoyed fishing, camping and cruising with Susan. He was a Mason. He served in the Army Reserve and the Air Force Reserve, ending with service at the Naval Shipyard in Charleston. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan Marie Sports, 2 children, Benjamin "Trey" L. Sports III (Sarah) and Christopher Sports (Courtney), 4 grandchildren, siblings, Lynn Boltin (Ray), Mary Anne Brignac (Douglas), William "Bill" J. Sports and Sheila Ely (Steven). The family will receive friends Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 AM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held following on the 25th at noon in the Chapel with Military Honors. Services entrusted to Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 23, 2020