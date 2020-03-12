|
|
Benjamin Lewis Wear, Jr. MT. PLEASANT - Benjamin Lewis Wear, Jr. (Jackie), 79, husband of Evelyn Orvin Wear, died March 12, 2020 of heart failure. The relatives and friends of Benjamin Wear, Jr. are invited to attend his Funeral Service on March 17, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Church of the Holy Cross, 2520 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, SC. Reception will follow the service. Jackie was born on Sullivan's Island, son of the late Benjamin Lewis Wear and Eunice Woodbury Wear. He graduated from William Moultrie High School and the Citadel. While at the Citadel, he was Head Manager of the football team. He did graduate work at the University of South Carolina. He retired from Cummins Engine Company in 2003. After retirement he was a volunteer with the Red Cross, Transylvania Regional Hospital, and the American Cancer Society Road to Recovery program. He was always active in the church serving on various committees, leading fund-raising campaigns, teaching Sunday School classes and serving as a deacon. Jackie and Evelyn enjoyed traveling to every state (except Hawaii) and to many countries abroad. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Orvin Wear of Mt. Pleasant; a daughter, Wendy Young (David) of Bonneau, SC; son, Ben Wear III of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and son, Jonathan Wear of Fort Mill, SC. He is also survived by grandchildren; Caitlyn, Conrad and Courtney Young. Also survived by a sister, Jean Fleming of Mt. Pleasant and brother, Jimmy Wear of Hilton Head Island along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Christ Church Presbyterian Building Fund, Mount Pleasant, S.C. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2020