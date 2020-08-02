Benjamin Mitchell Charleston - Mr. Benjamin F. Mitchell entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. He is the loving husband of Mrs. Ruth C. Mitchell, the father of Wanda Kilber (Gregory), Ben Mitchell, LaTeacha Mitchell (Antwaine) and Tiffany Mitchell; the grandfather of Skye, Skylar, Tamiriam, Sincere, TraVon, Tralasia, Antwaine, Jr. and Danielle, the brother of Joe L. Mitchell (the late Dorothy), Late Overseer Bertha Spatcher (Billy), Bernard Canty (Pearl), Barbara Smith (William), Samuel L. Mitchell (Julie), Patricia Green (Fred), Jannie Hunter (the late Norm), Reynold Mitchell (Betty) and Dorothy Mitchell, the adopted brother of Michael Greer (Shirley); the adopted father of Elder Keeton, the brother-in-law of Theresa Gathers (Charles) and Alfred President (Jackie). Private Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, August 04, 2020 11 AM at the Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC. There will be a walk-thru on Monday, August 03, 2020 6PM-8PM at the mortuary. In light of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family will not be receiving visitors at the home, but they ask that you keep them in prayer during this time. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary, 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Telephone: (843)544-2117; Fax: (843)554-2119. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
