Benjamin Robinson Memphis, TN - Mr. Benjamin Robinson, 69 of Memphis, TN, entered into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A viewing (walk-thru) will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 3PM until 7PM at Walker's Mortuary Chapel, 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. The Funeral Service will be held ONLY for the immediate family on Thursday, June 11, 2020, 12:00 NOON at New Webster UMC Church Cemetery, Wadmalaw, SC 29449. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC. Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.