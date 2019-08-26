Benjamin Smalls, Jr. Charleston - Mr. Benjamin "Ming" F. Smalls, Jr. son of the late Benjamin and Flossie Smalls entered into eternal rest on Aug 23, 2019, he was the brother of; Bertha Stafford (John), Melvina Robinson (Benjamin), Apostle Bettye Prioleau (Rubin), Gloria Monroe (Adrian), Henrietta Blakeney (Frank), Jefferson Smalls (Karen), Leroy Smalls (Marvalla) and Andrew Spann (Sarona), other relatives and friends. Mr. Smalls resided at 2630 Lani Court, Charleston , SC. The funeral notices will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, North Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 27, 2019