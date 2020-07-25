Benjamin T. "Benny" Nelson James Island - Benjamin Taylor "Benny" Nelson, 57, of Charleston, husband of 28 years to Pamela D. Nelson (53), peacefully entered into eternal rest on June 28, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born on August 26, 1962 in Charlotte, North Carolina, Benny was the son of the late Benjamin Taylor Abernathy and Gloria Ann Gearhart. Benny played many roles in the community, and was known by many as master auto technician and softball coach, as you could usually find him under the hood of a car or on the softball field. Growing up in Oakcrest on James Island, he spent most days outside building bike ramps out of old doors and bricks. He became known as the "Neighborhood Evel Knievel" and held the title of the highest and farthest jump, which earned him a spot on the front page of The Evening Post in 1978. He enjoyed the beach, Nascar, family boat days, watching game shows, restoring bicycles, and was most happy surrounded by his family. He was the successful owner of Benny's Automotive (1995-2005) where he grew his passion for automotive work. He was a past member of The Rotary Club of Charleston. After being diagnosed with ALS in 2010, and despite his physical limitations, Benny continued to piddle around with cars and offered many people his expert advice. He often baffled many with his ability to diagnose a problem without ever seeing their car. He definitely had a gift when it came to cars. Benny was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church, and enjoyed spreading words of encouragement to all he encountered. In addition to his wife, Benny is survived by daughters Hannah (26), Logan (22), Gracen (19), and Keleigh Legare (17), his sister Tanya N. Gurrieri (Rich), niece Isabella (17), nephew Bennett (13), Granny (Janet Davis), and Opa (John Gearhart). Benny was predeceased by mother (Gloria D. Gearhart), father (Benjamin T. Abernathy) and sister, (Kelly). A celebration of Benny's life will be held at a later time due to Covid-19 restrictions. Details will be posted on Facebook and Charleston's Post and Courier. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association South Carolina Chapter, Lutheran Hospice, Charleston, and Epworth United Methodist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.palmettocs.com
