More Obituaries for Benjamin Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin "King" Taylor Jr.

Benjamin "King" Taylor Jr. Obituary
Benjamin "King" Taylor, Jr. CHARLESTON -Mr. Benjamin "King" Taylor, Jr., 76, of Charleston, SC, a retired Longshoreman, entered into eternal rest on April 22, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Mrs. Edna Taylor and father of Mr. Charles Taylor, Ms. Jonzetta Taylor, late Mr. Anthony Taylor, late Mr. Benjamin Taylor, III. and brother of Mrs. Betty T. Smith. Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals,722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 23, 2020
