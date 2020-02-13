|
|
Benjamin White Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Benjamin Franklin White are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at New Tabernacle Fourth Baptist Church, 22 Elizabeth Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - Mt. Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, Green Pond, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. White is survived by his mother, Anna B. Nesbitt; daughter, Equater Ann Spann; granddaughter, Eden Alizabeth-Leigh McArthur; sisters, Barbara Gladden (Micheal), Janice Jackson and Deborah Smalls-Gayle (Al); brothers, James Denis Saxby and Damein L. Nesbitt; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2020