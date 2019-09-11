Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Bethany United Methodist Church
Burial
Following Services
Summerville Cemetery
More Obituaries for Bennett Reeves
Bennett Lee Reeves

Bennett Lee Reeves


1998 - 2019
Bennett Lee Reeves Obituary
Bennett Lee Reeves Summerville - Bennett Lee Reeves, 21, a born and raised Summerville native, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Bennett was born August 12, 1998. He graduated from Summerville High School where he was an honor student as well as an athlete playing both football and baseball for the Greenwave. He was a current Junior at the University of South Carolina. Bennett was loved by many and brought a lot of joy into family members and friends lives. His kind heart, infectious smile, and sense of humor made him special to everyone that knew him. He will be missed by many. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Bill Reeves, his grandmother, Lucy Reeves, his Uncle, Richard Reeves, and his Great Aunt Sue Givens. He is survived by his parents, Bo and Lee Reeves, his brother, Miles Reeves, and his sisters, Gracie Reeves and Molly Reeves; his grandparents, Wayne and Charlotte McGlohon; his great- aunt, Betty Black; his great- uncle, Ronnie Givens; his aunt Beth and her husband Donald Behling; his aunt Misty Reeves; his Aunt Libby Ray and her husband Jeff Ray; his aunt Laney McGlohon; his cousins, Avery Behling, Zak Myrick, Maggie Behling, Will Myrick, Jeffrey Behling, Caroline Ray, and Samantha Ray; and many other extended family members. Funeral services will be held Friday afternoon, September 13, 2019 at 4 pm at Bethany United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Summerville Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Dorchester Children's Advocacy Center, 303 E. Richardson Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 12, 2019
