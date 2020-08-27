1/
Bennie Barras Sr.
Bennie Barras, Sr. Summerville - Bennie M. Barras Sr., 86, widower of Colene Holley Barras, of Summerville, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. Bennie M. Barras, Sr. are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 29, 2020, Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Dorchester Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Friday evening, August 28, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Due to the current health conditions, the family kindly requests anyone who attends to please wear a mask. Bennie was born in Nashville, Tennessee on August 20, 1934. He was the son of Elvin M. and Connie Moore Barras. He was a retired Flight Engineer for the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Omar Shrine Temple, Summerville Masonic Lodge, past patron of the Summerville Eastern Star, member of the Order of Amaranth and a member of White Shrine of Jeruselum. He is survived by his son, Bennie Mack Barras, Jr. (Faye); his daughter- in-law, Peggy Barras; his grandchildren, Jay Barras, Anthony Barras, Carly Barras, Bennie Mack Barras, III, Ashley Barras and Scott Barras, as well as 3 great-grandchildren. Bennie was preceded in death by his wife, Colene Barras and his son, Johnny Barras. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Parks Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Parks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
