Bennie Barras, Sr. Summerville - Bennie M. Barras Sr., 86, widower of Colene Holley Barras, of Summerville, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. Bennie M. Barras, Sr. are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 29, 2020, Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Dorchester Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Friday evening, August 28, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Due to the current health conditions, the family kindly requests anyone who attends to please wear a mask. Bennie was born in Nashville, Tennessee on August 20, 1934. He was the son of Elvin M. and Connie Moore Barras. He was a retired Flight Engineer for the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Omar Shrine Temple, Summerville Masonic Lodge, past patron of the Summerville Eastern Star, member of the Order of Amaranth and a member of White Shrine of Jeruselum. He is survived by his son, Bennie Mack Barras, Jr. (Faye); his daughter- in-law, Peggy Barras; his grandchildren, Jay Barras, Anthony Barras, Carly Barras, Bennie Mack Barras, III, Ashley Barras and Scott Barras, as well as 3 great-grandchildren. Bennie was preceded in death by his wife, Colene Barras and his son, Johnny Barras. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
