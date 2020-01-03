|
Bennie Brown JAMES ISLAND - Mr. Bennie Brown of James Island, SC, (Owner of Bennie Brown Limousine Service), beloved husband of Mrs. Hattie C. Brown, father of Bernard Smalls, Bennie St. Julian Brown and Corey Paige Brown and brother of Doris Pringle, Helena Pinckney and the late Sylvia Brown Jenkins, entered into eternal rest on January 2, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 4, 2020