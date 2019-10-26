Benson Barnes, Jr. N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Benson Newton Barnes, Jr. and those of his wife, Jocelyn Barnes; those of his children, Kimm, Kenya, Jocelyn G. (Steven), Tookie, Brandon, Benson and Larry; and those of his siblings, Lenda Winstead (Roy), Brenda Kirby (Estee), and Kimberly Merritt (Calvin) are invited to attend his home going service on Monday, October 28, 2019, 10:00AM in the Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel at the mortuary. Interment will follow at Beaufort National Cemetery. Mr. Barnes will repose this evening from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 27, 2019