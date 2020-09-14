Dr. Bernard Charles Schroeder MERRITT ISLAND, FL - Dr. Bernard Charles Schroeder, of Merritt Island, FL (formerly of Glen Ridge, NJ and Mt. Pleasant, SC) passed away on August 31, 2020 at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, FL after suffering a catastrophic stroke. He was 85 years of age and is survived by his spouse of 61 years Dorothy, his five children and 12 grandchildren. Dr. Schroeder maintained a private practice in Belleville, NJ for 40 years before retiring to Charleston, SC in 2002. Bernie was the epitome of an "old school" doctor with a true passion for medicine and fervent belief in people; he placed the health and welfare of the patient above all else and was an inspiration to dozens of younger physicians to follow. Bernie had a witty intellect, a solid moral compass and a selfless heart. His all-around warmth and his enthusiasm for life plus his intense love for his family would be an honor for anyone to replicate. He was a hero to each of his children, the bedrock and glue of his family. There was no finer man and he will never be forgotten. A funeral mass will be held at the Church of Our Savior, 5301 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Family and friends are welcome to honor Bernie and refreshments will be served immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dr. Bernard Charles Schroeder to the American Stroke Association www.stroke.org
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston