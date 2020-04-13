|
|
Bernard Grant CHARLESTON - Bernard Antonio Grant, 64, our beloved brother received his angel wings on Friday, April 10, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Bernard was born December 25, 1955 to Chancy Thomas and Lucille Jackson Grant. He resided in California, New Orleans and most recently before returning home to Charleston this past year, Jackson, Mississippi. His family was blessed to have had him home to share this last year. Bernard's parents and three of his brothers Kenneth, Bruce and Kevin Grant predeceased him. He leaves to cherish his memories sisters Velma (Jose) Stamp, Lynn Grant both of Charleston, SC and Debra Jenkins of Lawrenceville, GA; brothers Thomas (Dell), Clayton, Albert Grant of Charleston, SC and Darwin Grant of Albuquerque, NM. Also left to cherish his memories are a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and dear friends. Funeral services will be privately held and we will have a memorial service celebrating Bernard's life once all restrictions have been lifted. Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 14, 2020