|
|
CPO Stanley Bernard Kowalski, Sr., USN (Ret.) Hanahan - The Funeral Service for CPO Stanley Bernard Kowalski, Sr., USN (Ret.) will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 2:00 pm. Interment with military honors will follow at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. The family will receive friends Sunday from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to The ARK, Alzheimer's Family Support Services, 206 Central Avenue, Summerville, SC, 29483. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 18, 2019