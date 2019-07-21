Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Bernard Moore James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Bernard Moore are invited to attend his Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. James Presbyterian Church, USA, 1314 Secessionville Road, James Island, SC. Interment - St. James Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. Viewing will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Moore is survived by his siblings, Dianne Moore, Carlton Moore, Charles Moore (Ville) and Charlene Chisolm; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 22, 2019
