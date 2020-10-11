Bernard Rodolph Fielding, Sr. CHARLESTON - Bernard Rodolph Fielding, Sr., 88, of Charleston, SC, Retired Probate Court Judge, Retired Attorney At Law and Funeral Director, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving and devoted family. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-three years, Conchita L. Fielding, his son, Bernard Rodolph Fielding, Jr. (Jaycie), his daughter, Constance F. Fielding and his granddaughters, Deja and Madison. The service for Bernard Rodolph Fielding, Sr. will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
