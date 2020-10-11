1/1
Bernard Rodolph Fielding Sr.
Bernard Rodolph Fielding, Sr. CHARLESTON - Bernard Rodolph Fielding, Sr., 88, of Charleston, SC, Retired Probate Court Judge, Retired Attorney At Law and Funeral Director, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving and devoted family. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-three years, Conchita L. Fielding, his son, Bernard Rodolph Fielding, Jr. (Jaycie), his daughter, Constance F. Fielding and his granddaughters, Deja and Madison. The service for Bernard Rodolph Fielding, Sr. will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fielding Charleston Heights Chapel
2704 Meeting Street Rd
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-2545
