Bernard "Bernie" Watson Charleston - Mr. Bernard "Bernie" Watson, 76, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Residence: Charleston, SC. Mr. Watson was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. William and Dorothy Washington Watson. Mr. Watson was a Retired Firefighter with the Coming St. Precinct, and a Construction Worker. The family of Mr. Watson will be receiving friends at 795 Meeting St., Charleston, SC 29403. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.