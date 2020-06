Bernard "Bernie" Watson Charleston - Mr. Bernard "Bernie" Watson, 76, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Residence: Charleston, SC. Mr. Watson was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. William and Dorothy Washington Watson. Mr. Watson was a Retired Firefighter with the Coming St. Precinct, and a Construction Worker. The family of Mr. Watson will be receiving friends at 795 Meeting St., Charleston, SC 29403. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com . Arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston