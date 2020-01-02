|
Bernetha Brisbon McCanick Parkers Ferry, SC - Entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 30, 2019, Mrs. Bernetha Brisbon McCanick was the beloved wife of the late Joseph McManick and mother of Mr. Henry Butler, Mr. James R. Brisbon and the late Mrs. LaChelle Brisbon Mitchell. Family is receiving friends at her late residence: 8983 Penny Creek Road, Parkers Ferry, SC. Funeral services is Monday, January 6, 2020, 11:00 am at St. Luke AME Church, 7113 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. Wake services is Sunday, January 5, 2020, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Greater St. Mark AME Church, 8816 Old Jacksonboro Road, Adams Run, SC. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020